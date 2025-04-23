Frank Thierry Boya News: Earns one-game ban

Boya is suspended due to the accumulation of five yellow cards in the Clausura season, according to the FMF official website.

Boya made the score sheet in each of his last two Liga MX appearances but struggled to keep his disciplinary record clean, becoming ruled out for his team's first game of the 2025/26 season. The defensive midfielder closed the latest campaign on a streak of nine consecutive starts, during which he stood out as a balanced performer. Both Ivan Tona and Joe Corona are the main replacement options on the current roster.