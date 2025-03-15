Frederic Guilbert News: Creates two chances versus Genoa

Guilbert drew one foul and generated two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 defeat to Genoa.

Guilbert uncorked a pair of nice deliveries from the wing in the early going, but his teammates couldn't capitalize on them, and he eventually faded. He didn't look great on the second goal, where Fabio Miretti turned him around. He was pulled early for tactical reasons, as Danilo Veiga is more aggressive. He has notched five key passes, seven crosses (three accurate), nine takcles (six won) and nine interceptions in the last five contests, with one assist and no clean sheets.