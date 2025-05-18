Frederic Guilbert News: Five crosses, one accurate
Guilbert registered five crosses (one accurate) and one clearance in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Torino.
Up to the Torino-Lecce game, Guilbert's month of May had been a quiet one. He has seven crosses this month, all but two of them and his lone accurate attempt logged Sunday. Defensively, Guilbert recorded four clearances and three interceptions in that many appearances.
