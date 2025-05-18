Fantasy Soccer
Frederic Guilbert News: Five crosses, one accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 10:23pm

Guilbert registered five crosses (one accurate) and one clearance in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Torino.

Up to the Torino-Lecce game, Guilbert's month of May had been a quiet one. He has seven crosses this month, all but two of them and his lone accurate attempt logged Sunday. Defensively, Guilbert recorded four clearances and three interceptions in that many appearances.

