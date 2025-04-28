Frederic Guilbert News: Returns to the XI against Atalanta

Guilbert had two crosses (one accurate), five clearances, three tackles (two won) and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

Guilbert resurfarced after not getting any minutes in the past two fixtures, as the coach preferred Danilo Veiga over him, and had an impeccable defensive performance. The two might alternate depending on the match-up. He has tallied at least one scoring chance and one cross in his last four showings, piling up six and 10 (six accurate) respectively and posting seven tackles (five won), five interceptions and seven clearnaces.