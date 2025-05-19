Frederik Ronnow Injury: Misses season finale with injury

Ronnow (undisclosed) missed Saturday's 2-1 victory against Augsburg in the season finale due to an injury, the club announced.

Ronnow missed the season finale against Augsburg due to an injury. He was replaced by Alexander Schwolow in goal for that match and will likely be assessed in the coming days to get a better idea of his injury. He will aim to recover in time for the 2025-26 pre-season, although it remains unclear if he will stay with the club as rumors have linked him to a move away for the past two summers.