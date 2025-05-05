Frederik Ronnow News: Concedes twice Saturday

Ronnow registered four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen.

Ronnow got off to a rough start Saturday as he conceded two goals in the first 15 minutes of the match, both of which were scored by Jens Stage. He has now conceded seven goals in his last three matches. He has a good chance to get back on track Saturday versus Heidenheim, a side which has scored just 33 goals through 32 matches this season.