Fredrik Aursnes News: Strong in midfield

Aursnes had two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat against Barcelona.

Aursnes seemed to be Benfica's only midfielder who could somewhat match the quality of Barcelona's on Tuesday. In 90 minutes played, the Norwegian international created one chance, completed three of his four dribble attempts, won both of his tackles, and won six of his 12 duels. Aursnes ended his UCL campaign with zero goal contributions, but he does have three in Liga Portugal this season. He will look to add to that tally on the road against Rio Ave this Sunday.