Gabriel Fernandez Injury: Knee injury confirmed

Fernandez is dealing with an MCL strain of the right knee, according to the club's medical report.

Fernandez's situation isn't extremely serious, but it's a given that he'll be out for at least a couple of weeks. Therefore, he'll only see action in the Liga MX knockout stage if his team reaches the final or, in the best-case scenario, late in the semifinals. He scored in each of his last two league games, ending up with a Clausura regular-season total of three goals and one assist in 16 appearances (six starts). Either Giorgos Giakoumakis or Mateusz Bogusz could support Angel Sepulveda up front while Fernandez is absent.