Gabriel Fernandez Injury: Suffers injury Thursday

Fernandez was forced off in the CONCACAF semifinal match against Tigres with a knee issue which is set to be evaluated in the coming days, Cesar Caballero of ESPN reported Thursday.

Fernandez raised serious concerns given that not long ago he had an ACL problem, though the new issue is believed to be a strain. He was in decent form with two goals and an assist over his last four league appearances. He's unlikely to take part in the upcoming playoff clashes with Leon, so all of Giorgos Giakoumakis, Mateusz Bogusz and Luka Romero (head) will have a chance to join Angel Sepulveda up front, with Bogusz taking the Uruguayan's place Thursday after the injury.