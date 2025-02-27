Gabriel Martinelli Injury: Could be back next month

Martinelli (hamstring) has been recovering well and could potentially be back before the end of March, according to coach Mikel Arteta in a press conference. "I think so but again let's see how they evolve in the next few weeks to make the right steps and then after that, they've been out for a long, long time, so we're going to have to integrate them as well gradually. They are evolving well but they're still a bit far. We have a meeting tomorrow to discuss where they are, especially Gabi, who probably has a chance before Bukayo to come in, but how soon that is, we'll have to see how it evolves in the next week or 10 days."

