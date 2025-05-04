Gabriel Martinelli News: Solid performance in loss

Martinelli generated two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Martinelli put in a solid performance leading the Gunners attack down their left flank. He won five of the seven duels he engaged in, placed three crosses (one accurate) and one on target shot. He was subbed after 86 minutes. From 30 appearances (22 starts) he has netted seven and produced four assists. His recent form has been good, he has scored two from Arsenal's last five matches.