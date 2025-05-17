Gabriel Misehouy Injury: Not returning this season

Misehouy (thigh) is out for the remainder of the season, accoridng to manager Michel Sanchez, per Joel Sebastian of Marca.

Misehouy won't return from his thigh injury this season, as he will be left on the sidelines for the final two games of the season. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss as he is a rotational player. He ends his season starting in one of his nine appearances while bagging one goal on six shots.