Gabriel Osho Injury: Late call against Le Havre

Osho (undisclosed) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Le Havre, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference. "It's possible that Gabriel will be in the group this weekend, we'll see at tomorrow's session."

Osho will be assessed after Saturday's final training session to see if he can make the match squad for Sunday's clash against Le Havre. He missed the last three games due to injury and did not start in his last available game. If he is deemed fit enough for Sunday, he is not guaranteed to return directly to the starting XI and Sinaly Diomande would likely get the start.