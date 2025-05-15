Gabriel Pec Injury: Should be available Sunday

Pec (hip) should be available for El Trafico on Sunday against LAFC, coach Greg Vanney said in a press conference, according to the Galaxy Podcast.

Pec has been sidelined for the past two games due to a hip injury and could have been a possibility for Wednesday's clash against Philadelphia, meaning he has very good chances to be available for El Trafico on Sunday against LAFC. If deemed fit enough to be in the squad, he should regain his starting role in the frontline since he has been an undisputed starter for the Galaxy.