Gabriel Pec Injury: Still dealing with hip injury

Pec was forced off due to a hip injury during the second half of Sunday's clash with SKC, according to El Escudero de LA.

Pec picked up the injury during the second half of Sunday's clash with SKC. The forward has been dealing with a hip injury earlier this season, suggesting this could be a setback from a previous issue. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the new problem and whether he will miss time. Diego Fagundez could replace him on the right wing if he is unavailable.