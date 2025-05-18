Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Pec headshot

Gabriel Pec News: Starting in El Trafico derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Pec (hip) is in the starting lineup to face Los Angeles FC on Sunday.

Pec is available as expected, strengthening his team's offense against the city rivals. He has been included in Mauricio Cuevas' place on the right wing. Despite tallying just one assist in 10 league matches, the Brazilian has delivered consistent shots and crosses while taking a few set pieces throughout the season.

