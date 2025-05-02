Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Pirani Injury: Deemed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Pirani (knee) is questionable for Saturday's clash with Colorado, per the MLS injury report.

Pirani was added to the injury report Friday with a knee issue and is now in doubt. The attacking midfielder came off the bench last time out, but prior to picking up the issue had been a consistent starter. With D.C. switching to a formation focusing on wingers there's been less room for Pirani in the XI of late.

