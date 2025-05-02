Gabriel Pirani Injury: Deemed questionable
Pirani (knee) is questionable for Saturday's clash with Colorado, per the MLS injury report.
Pirani was added to the injury report Friday with a knee issue and is now in doubt. The attacking midfielder came off the bench last time out, but prior to picking up the issue had been a consistent starter. With D.C. switching to a formation focusing on wingers there's been less room for Pirani in the XI of late.
