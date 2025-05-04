Gabriel Strefezza News: Nets in Parma tilt

Strefezza scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and five touches in 16 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 win over Parma.

Strefezza was used as a sub as the coach opted to go with a sturdier formation but still made his presence felt in limited minutes, keeping his aplomb in the box after a flick-on by Tasos Douvikas. He has made the XI just once in the last five matches, during which he has scored twice, assisted once and tallied four shots (two on target), five key passes and nine crosses (two accurate). He'll compete for a couple of spots with Maximo Perrone, Maxence Caqueret and Jonathan Ikone.