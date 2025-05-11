Gabriel Strefezza News: Scores versus Cagliari

Strefezza scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Cagliari.

Strefezza scored an outside-the-box strike just before half-time Saturday, a goal which gave his side the 2-1 lead. It marked his third consecutive match with a goal. He also recorded eight crosses for the third time this season, including three accurate crosses. On the defensive end he won six duels, intercepted one pass and won one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.