Gabriel Strefezza News: Swings in five crosses against Inter

Strefezza drew four fouls and had one shot (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Verona.

Strefezza was lively and slippery and paced his team in deliveries but lacked touch. His streak of consecutive goal contributions ended at four, as he has scored thrice in a row and provided an assist. He has posted five shots (four on target, five chances created and 21 crosses (four accurate) in the last five contests.