Gabriel Suazo Injury: Left off squad list

Suazo is out for Saturday's match against St. Ettienne after being left off the squad list.

Suazo is heading to the sidelines for the season finale, as he is dealing with an injury after he was absent from the squad list. Unfortunately, this will end his season, having bagged six assists in 30 appearances (23 starts) this season. That said, his absence will force a change, with Warren Kamanzi as a likely replacement.