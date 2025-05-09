Gabriel Suazo News: Should be an option Saturday

Suazo (personal) trained on Friday and should be an option for Saturday's game against Lens, coach Carles Novell said in the press conference. "Zakaria and Gaby should make their return in the squad tomorrow."

Suazo missed their last contest against Rennes after he was authorized to be with his wife while she was giving birth. He should now be back available against Lens on Saturday and return directly to the starting squad on his left flank since he has been an undisputed starter for Toulouse this season.