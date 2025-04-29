Gabriele Zappa News: Logs four clearances against Veorna

Zappa generated four crosses (zero accurate), one interception, one block and one tackle (zero won) in Monday's 2-0 victory versus Verona.

Zappa was solid on both ends, although his deliveries were imprecise, and wasn't challenged much in the back. He has recorded at least two crosses and one interception in three of the last four matches, piling up 11 (zero accurate) and five respectively and adding three key passes, three tackles (one won) and six clearances.