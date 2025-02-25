Gaetan Laborde News: Assist to seal victory
Laborde assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Montpellier.
Laborde assisted Hicham Boudaoui in the 65th minute of the game to put Nice 2-0 ahead. This makes it five games in a row where he has had either a goal or an assist. He also attempted three shots and created two chances. He ahs created at least one chance in his last seven matches.
