Gaetan Laborde News: Assist to seal victory

Laborde assisted Hicham Boudaoui in the 65th minute of the game to put Nice 2-0 ahead. This makes it five games in a row where he has had either a goal or an assist. He also attempted three shots and created two chances. He ahs created at least one chance in his last seven matches.