Gaetan Laborde News: Converts PK in win
Laborde scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Lens.
Labored converted a PK in the 10th minute to score his eighth goal in the season and pave the way for Nice's home win. The forward had a quiet outing after that, though. He's been in and out the starting XI, getting the nod for the 12th time in 20 overall appearances.
