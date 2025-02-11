Gaetan Laborde News: Converts PK in win

Laborde scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Lens.

Labored converted a PK in the 10th minute to score his eighth goal in the season and pave the way for Nice's home win. The forward had a quiet outing after that, though. He's been in and out the starting XI, getting the nod for the 12th time in 20 overall appearances.