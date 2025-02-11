Fantasy Soccer
Gaetan Laborde headshot

Gaetan Laborde News: Converts PK in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Laborde scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Lens.

Labored converted a PK in the 10th minute to score his eighth goal in the season and pave the way for Nice's home win. The forward had a quiet outing after that, though. He's been in and out the starting XI, getting the nod for the 12th time in 20 overall appearances.

Gaetan Laborde
Nice
