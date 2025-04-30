Gaetan Perrin News: Excellent performance

Perrin scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Lens.

Perrin was a force to be reckoned with against Lens in Auxerre's 4-0 win over the hosts. In 90 minutes played, the right midfielder scored one goal from three shots (two on target, one off), tallied one assist, completed the most dribbles in the match with three, and made four passes into the final third. Perrin now has 18 goal contributions in 28 Ligue 1 starts this season, including three in his last four games. He will look to add to those numbers this Sunday against Le Havre.