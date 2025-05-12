Gaetan Perrin News: Scores opener Saturday

Perrin scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Nantes.

Perrin kept his great run of form going Saturday with an outside-the-box strike in the 45th minute assisted by Lassine Sinayoko. It marked his fourth goal contribution in his last three matches. He also tied a season high with 10 crosses and took six corners for the fifth time this season. He was subbed off in the 88th minute for Ado Onaiwu.