Gaetan Perrin News: Scores opener Saturday
Perrin scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Nantes.
Perrin kept his great run of form going Saturday with an outside-the-box strike in the 45th minute assisted by Lassine Sinayoko. It marked his fourth goal contribution in his last three matches. He also tied a season high with 10 crosses and took six corners for the fifth time this season. He was subbed off in the 88th minute for Ado Onaiwu.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now