Gaetano Pio Oristanio headshot

Gaetano Pio Oristanio Injury: Forced off early versus Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 12:42pm

Oristanio drew one foul, won one duel and had one clearance in 32 minutes before exiting Sunday's game against Cagliari due to a shoulder injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Oristanio had a quiet start and couldn't continue after landing awkwardly on the joint. He'll have to be evaluated ahead of the season finale versus Juventus. Christian Gytkjaer replaced him off the bench.

