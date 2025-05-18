Gaetano Pio Oristanio Injury: Forced off early versus Cagliari
Oristanio drew one foul, won one duel and had one clearance in 32 minutes before exiting Sunday's game against Cagliari due to a shoulder injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Oristanio had a quiet start and couldn't continue after landing awkwardly on the joint. He'll have to be evaluated ahead of the season finale versus Juventus. Christian Gytkjaer replaced him off the bench.
