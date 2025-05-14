Fantasy Soccer
Gaetano Pio Oristanio headshot

Gaetano Pio Oristanio News: Scores in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Oristanio scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Monday's 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

Oristanio picked up his first start in three outings and buried his third goal of the campaign on a header, assisted by Alessio Zerbin. On the other hand, Oristanio has not logged an accurate cross on a total of four attempts over three matches, and he finished without a tackle won for the first time in four appearances.

Gaetano Pio Oristanio
Venezia
