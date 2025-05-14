Gaetano Pio Oristanio News: Scores in start

Oristanio scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Monday's 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

Oristanio picked up his first start in three outings and buried his third goal of the campaign on a header, assisted by Alessio Zerbin. On the other hand, Oristanio has not logged an accurate cross on a total of four attempts over three matches, and he finished without a tackle won for the first time in four appearances.