Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Garrison Tubbs headshot

Garrison Tubbs News: Impressive in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Tubbs recorded three tackles (two won), three clearances and four interceptions in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Tubbs was recalled from his loan spell with the reserves, getting his first start in MLS. He was nothing but impressive, recording four interceptions with three clearances to help keep the clean sheet Wednesday. If Lukas MacNaughton continues to remain out, the defender can see more minutes on the pitch for the senior side.

Garrison Tubbs
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now