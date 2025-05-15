Garrison Tubbs News: Impressive in first start

Tubbs recorded three tackles (two won), three clearances and four interceptions in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Tubbs was recalled from his loan spell with the reserves, getting his first start in MLS. He was nothing but impressive, recording four interceptions with three clearances to help keep the clean sheet Wednesday. If Lukas MacNaughton continues to remain out, the defender can see more minutes on the pitch for the senior side.