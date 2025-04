Larsonneur made four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Strasbourg.

Larsonneur made four saves but conceded three goals as well. It was the 11th occasion this season where the 28-year-old conceded three or more goals. With that performance, Larsonneur became the first goalkeeper in Ligue 1 2024-25 season to concede more than 70 goals.