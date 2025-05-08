Gautier Lloris Injury: Back available against Marseille
Lloris (thigh) is available for Saturday's clash against Marseille, according to Foot Normand.
Lloris missed the last contest due to a thigh injury but it revealed to be minor since he is back available for the clash against OM on Saturday. He has been an undisputed starter for Le Havre in the central defense and is expected to return directly to the starting XI on Saturday.
