Gautier Lloris headshot

Gautier Lloris Injury: Could be back Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Lloris (thigh) could be back for Sunday's clash against Auxerre, according to Clement Lesage from ParisNormandie Sport.

Lloris suffered a thigh injury in their last contest against Monaco but could be back available for Sunday's game as he is only dealing with discomfort. If he ultimately can't make the call, Etienne Youte Kinkoue will likely replace him in the backline against AJA.

Gautier Lloris
Le Havre
