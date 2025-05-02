Gautier Lloris Injury: Doubtful against Auxerre

Lloris (thigh) hasn't trained the whole week and remains a doubt for Saturday's clash against Auxerre, coach Didier Digard said in the press conference, according to Foot Normand.

Lloris suffered a thigh injury in their last contest against Monaco and remains a doubt for Saturday's game. He will likely be assessed after the final training session if he can participate to it. If he can't make the squad for Saturday, Etienne Youte Kinkoue is expected to start in his place against the AJA.