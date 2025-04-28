Gautier Lloris Injury: Forced off injured Saturday

Lloris was forced off in the 70th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw due to a thigh injury, according to his club.

Lloris sufffered from a thigh injury in Saturday's game and was forced off in the 70th minute. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to know the extend of that injury and if he has to miss some time. This would be a big blow for the team since he is an undisputed starter in the backline for Le Havre when available. Etienne Youte Kinkoue could get a larger role in central defense in case he has to miss some time.