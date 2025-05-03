Gavi Injury: Leaves field holding hamstring

Gavi was forced off in the 79th minute of Saturday's match against Real Valladolid due to an apparent hamstring injury.

Gavi has many Barcelona fans holding their breath after he went down holding his hamstring Saturday. This is huge news ahead of Tuesday's UCL semifinal second leg against Inter Milan, as even a minor injury could keep him sidelined for that contest. He didn't see the start in the first leg, but still is a useful option off the bench, so the club will hope this is just discomfort and nothing too serious