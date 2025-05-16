Geoffrey Kondogbia Injury: Out several weeks

Kondogbia (quadriceps) will be out for several weeks after suffering a lesion, according to Karim Attab from Maritima Medias.

Kondogbia has suffered a lesion in his left quadriceps and will be out for several weeks to recover. He will aim to return ahead of the pre-season, which is likely to begin at the end of July. Against Rennes, Derek Cornelius is expected to replace him in central defense alongside Leonardo Balerdi.