Geoffrey Kondogbia Injury: Out several weeks
Kondogbia (quadriceps) will be out for several weeks after suffering a lesion, according to Karim Attab from Maritima Medias.
Kondogbia has suffered a lesion in his left quadriceps and will be out for several weeks to recover. He will aim to return ahead of the pre-season, which is likely to begin at the end of July. Against Rennes, Derek Cornelius is expected to replace him in central defense alongside Leonardo Balerdi.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now