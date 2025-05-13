George Campbell Injury: Out to face Columbus

Campbell is out for Wednesday's match against Columbus due to injury, accoridng to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Campbell is going to miss out on the call for the club's midweek match, with the defender picking up a small issue. This will be something to monitor for the club, as he is a regular starter and will hope not to miss too much time. Jalen Neal is a possible replacement in the defense for the club.