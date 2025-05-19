George Campbell Injury: Trains with group

Campbell (thigh) was back in team training Monday, accoridng to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Campbell is seeing improvements from his thigh injury early in the week, as the defender was able to join his team in group training. This is good news for the defender, as he should have plenty of time to recover. That said, he will look to be fit and reclaim his starting role when facing LAFC on Saturday.