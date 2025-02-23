George Campbell News: Assist during underwhelming start
Campbell assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Atlanta United.
Campbell's assist provided one positive to an underwhelming start, as he was part of a three-defender line that conceded multiple goals Saturday. At the very least, this weekend indicates he is expected to continue his 2024 role for CF Montreal. That year, Campbell logged 26 starts.
