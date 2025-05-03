George Hirst News: Goal off bench

Hirst scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

In April, Hirst saw a brief run as a starter, but he got the enhanced opportunity for two games before getting benched yet again. Still, he goes into Ipswich's last Premier League games with potentially a better chance to get back into the team's starting XI. Hirst has three goals this season, and two of them saw him score off Ipswich's bench.