Georges Mikautadze News: Bags goal versus Rennes
Mikautadze scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win against Rennes.
Although Mikautadze did not start Saturday, he still found the back of the net. He subbed onto the pitch in the 76th minute and just a minute later scored Lyon's fourth goal off a Rayan Cherki assist. He has now scored 10 goals in back-to-back Ligue 1 campaigns. Despite playing just 14 minutes versus Rennes, he finished the match with three shots and one chance created.
