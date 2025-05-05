Georges Mikautadze News: Scores again in loss
Mikautadze scored a goal off four shots (one on target) and created one chance during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Lens.
Mikautadze just can't stop scoring and this time he used a diving header off a cross from the right to momentarily draw things level at 1-1 in the 79th minute. After a slow start of campaign, the forward is finishing it in style as one of Ligue 1's premier fantasy performers, with five goals and four assists over his last seven starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now