Georges Mikautadze News: Scores again in loss

Mikautadze scored a goal off four shots (one on target) and created one chance during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Lens.

Mikautadze just can't stop scoring and this time he used a diving header off a cross from the right to momentarily draw things level at 1-1 in the 79th minute. After a slow start of campaign, the forward is finishing it in style as one of Ligue 1's premier fantasy performers, with five goals and four assists over his last seven starts.