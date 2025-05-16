Fantasy Soccer
Georginio Rutter Injury: Could return against Tottenham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Rutter (ankle) is very close to returning and hopes to rejoin the team next week ahead of the final game of the season next Sunday against Tottenham, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference. "Georginio Rutter is also very close, so hopefully he'll be back with the team next week. There's a small chance, like I said from the beginning, that he can be an option for the end of the season, for the last game."

Rutter has a small chance to return next week for the final game of the season against Tottenham after recovering well from his ankle injury. He will likely be assessed at the end of the week to see if he can feature and if the training week has been positive for him. Until he comes back fit, Matt O'Riley is seeing increased playing time in the frontline.

Georginio Rutter
Brighton & Hove Albion
