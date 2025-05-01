Georginio Rutter Injury: Could return before end of season

Rutter (ankle) is making good progress and could return before the end of the season, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference, according to The Argus.

Rutter has missed the last five games due to an ankle injury but is progressing well in his recovery and could be back before the end of the season. That said, this is good news since the Frenchman has been a regular starter in the frontline and a return before the pre-season could help him build fitness and prepare for the future.