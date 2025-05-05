Georgios Kyriakopoulos News: Lone bright spot versus Atalanta

Kyriakopoulos generated three shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate), one interception and one corner in Sunday's 4-0 loss against Atalanta.

Kyriakopoulous was one of the few Monza players who had a decent performance in the romp, leading it in two offensive categories. He has created one or more chances in his last eight displays, totaling 13, assisting once and adding 10 shots (there on target), 36 crosses (eight accurate) and 10 corners.