Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Georgios Kyriakopoulos headshot

Georgios Kyriakopoulos News: Lone bright spot versus Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Kyriakopoulos generated three shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate), one interception and one corner in Sunday's 4-0 loss against Atalanta.

Kyriakopoulous was one of the few Monza players who had a decent performance in the romp, leading it in two offensive categories. He has created one or more chances in his last eight displays, totaling 13, assisting once and adding 10 shots (there on target), 36 crosses (eight accurate) and 10 corners.

Georgios Kyriakopoulos
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now