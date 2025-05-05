Gerard Martin News: Credited with assist

Martin assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Valladolid.

Martin was one of the best players for Barcelona in this match, and he capped things off when he assisted the game-winning goal scored by Fermin. Martin has proven he can handle things on the left side of the defense, but he's not expected to be a regular starter in the next few matches, with Inter Milan and Real Madrid on the horizon for Los Blaugranas.