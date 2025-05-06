Gerard Martin News: Offensively redeems with assists

Martin assisted twice to go with nine crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 4-3 loss against Inter Milan.

For the 2025 Champions League's semifinals, Alex Balde (leg) was out both games, so Barcelona relied on Martin at left-back. In the first leg, he did not play well, with Inter's right wing-back Denzel Dumfries easily getting through the replacement. That happened again Tuesday, but Martin provided a few strikes back in the form of assists to goals scored by Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo, which helped Barca temporarily bounce back from a 2-0 deficit. The left-back's UCL season concludes with three assists.