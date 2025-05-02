Gerard Moreno Injury: Set for return

Moreno (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's clash with Osasuna, according to manager Marcelino.

Moreno is set to return from a knock that saw him sidelined for three weeks. The striker has been a bench option for the most part in recent months, with just two appearances since Feb 1. Moreno is a valuable depth piece with strong goalscoring upside in limited minutes, and should be fully available once more.