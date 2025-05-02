Fantasy Soccer
Gerard Moreno headshot

Gerard Moreno Injury: Set for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Moreno (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's clash with Osasuna, according to manager Marcelino.

Moreno is set to return from a knock that saw him sidelined for three weeks. The striker has been a bench option for the most part in recent months, with just two appearances since Feb 1. Moreno is a valuable depth piece with strong goalscoring upside in limited minutes, and should be fully available once more.

Gerard Moreno
Villarreal
