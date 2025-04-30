Gerard Moreno Injury: Training with team Tuesday
Moreno (undisclosed) trained with the team on Tuesday, according to Pablo Casado from Nostresport.
Moreno was back on the pitch Tuesday and trained with his teammates. This is a good sign since it suggests he will return to the match squad soon. That said, his return likely won't affect the starting XI much since he did not start any of his last three games when available.
