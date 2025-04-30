Fantasy Soccer
Gerard Moreno headshot

Gerard Moreno Injury: Training with team Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Moreno (undisclosed) trained with the team on Tuesday, according to Pablo Casado from Nostresport.

Moreno was back on the pitch Tuesday and trained with his teammates. This is a good sign since it suggests he will return to the match squad soon. That said, his return likely won't affect the starting XI much since he did not start any of his last three games when available.

Gerard Moreno
Villarreal
